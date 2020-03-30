Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $26.70 and $27.74 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of S & T Bancorp may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

There is potential upside of 67.3% for shares of S & T Bancorp based on a current price of $27.05 and an average consensus analyst price target of $45.25. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $34.15 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $36.55.

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for S&T Bank and S&T Investment Company, Inc. S&T Bank is a full service bank providing service to its customers through a network of offices located in Allegheny, Armstrong, Clarion, Indiana, Jefferson, Clearfield, and Westmoreland counties in Pennsylvania.

In the past 52 weeks, S & T Bancorp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $23.79 and a high of $41.53 and closed yesterday at $27.05, 14% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.76% lower and 3.86% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of S & T Bancorp on January 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $38.52. Since that call, shares of S & T Bancorp have fallen 29.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.