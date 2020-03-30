Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Rush Enter-Cl A (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Rush Enter-Cl A (NASDAQ:RUSHA) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $32.42 and $34.03 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Rush Enter-Cl A may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Rush Enterprises, Inc. operates a regional network of commercial vehicle dealerships. The Company sells new and used heavy-duty and medium-duty trucks, and buses. Rush also provides parts and maintenance, leasing, and financing services.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Rush Enter-Cl A have traded between a low of $27.25 and a high of $49.27 and closed yesterday at $32.55, which is 19% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

Rush Enter-Cl A (NASDAQ:RUSHA) has potential upside of 64.0% based on a current price of $32.55 and analysts' consensus price target of $53.38. Rush Enter-Cl A shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $40.02 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $40.34.

