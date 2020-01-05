MySmarTrend
Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Rr Donnelley & S (NYSE:RRD)

Written on Fri, 05/01/2020 - 3:46am
By Shiri Gupta

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Rr Donnelley & S (NYSE:RRD) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $1.46 and $1.73 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Rr Donnelley & S may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

There is potential upside of 601.8% for shares of Rr Donnelley & S based on a current price of $1.71 and an average consensus analyst price target of $12.00. The stock should find resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $2.75, as well as support at its 50-day MA of $1.41.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Rr Donnelley & S have traded between a low of $0.72 and a high of $4.84 and closed yesterday at $1.71, which is 138% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 7.1%.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company provides commercial printing and information services. The Company provides solutions that include commercial printing, direct mail, financial printing, print fulfillment, labels, forms, logistics, call centers, transactional print-and-mail, print management, online services, digital photography, color services, and content and database management.

