Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Rosetta Stone In (NYSE:RST)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Rosetta Stone In (NYSE:RST) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $17.02 and $17.68 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Rosetta Stone In may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Rosetta Stone, Inc. provides technology-based language learning solutions. The Company develops, markets, and sells language learning solutions consisting of software, online services, and audio practice tools primarily under our Rosetta Stone brand.

Over the past year, Rosetta Stone In has traded in a range of $8.85 to $26.88 and closed yesterday at $17.08, 93% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.71% lower and 1.57% lower over the past week, respectively.

Potential upside of 11.2% exists for Rosetta Stone In, based on a current level of $17.08 and analysts' average consensus price target of $19.00. The stock should find resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $17.49, as well as support at its 50-day MA of $15.01.

