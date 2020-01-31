Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Rollins Inc (NYSE:ROL)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Rollins Inc (NYSE:ROL) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $37.55 and $37.76 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Rollins Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Rollins Inc have traded between a low of $31.36 and a high of $43.91 and closed yesterday at $38.18, which is 22% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

Rollins, Inc., operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, provides essential pest control services, including protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects. Rollins serves customers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Rollins Inc (NYSE:ROL) has potential upside of 37.5% based on a current price of $38.18 and analysts' consensus price target of $52.50. The stock should find initial support at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $35.79 and further support at its 50-day MA of $34.70.

