Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Robert Half Intl (NYSE:RHI)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Robert Half Intl (NYSE:RHI) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $44.29 and $44.61 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Robert Half Intl may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Over the past year, Robert Half Intl has traded in a range of $32.38 to $69.08 and closed yesterday at $45.51, 41% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.1%.

Robert Half Intl has overhead space with shares priced $45.51, or 24.3% below the average consensus analyst price target of $60.12. The stock should find resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $54.81, as well as support at its 50-day MA of $44.97.

Robert Half International, Inc. provides temporary and permanent staffing services. The Company supplies temporary, full-time, and senior-level project professionals for accounting, finance, office, administrative support, information technology, legal support, marketing, advertising, and public relations sectors.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Robert Half Intl and will alert subscribers who have RHI in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.