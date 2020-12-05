Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Robert Half Intl (NYSE:RHI)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Robert Half Intl (NYSE:RHI) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $46.24 and $46.98 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Robert Half Intl may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Robert Half International, Inc. provides temporary and permanent staffing services. The Company supplies temporary, full-time, and senior-level project professionals for accounting, finance, office, administrative support, information technology, legal support, marketing, advertising, and public relations sectors.

Over the past year, Robert Half Intl has traded in a range of $32.38 to $63.97 and closed yesterday at $46.43, 43% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.4% lower and 0.74% lower over the past week, respectively.

Robert Half Intl (NYSE:RHI) has potential upside of 29.5% based on a current price of $46.43 and analysts' consensus price target of $60.12. The stock should find resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $54.15, as well as support at its 50-day MA of $42.89.

