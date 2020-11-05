Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Robert Half Intl (NYSE:RHI)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Robert Half Intl (NYSE:RHI) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $46.35 and $46.97 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Robert Half Intl may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Robert Half International, Inc. provides temporary and permanent staffing services. The Company supplies temporary, full-time, and senior-level project professionals for accounting, finance, office, administrative support, information technology, legal support, marketing, advertising, and public relations sectors.

Robert Half Intl has overhead space with shares priced $46.44, or 22.8% below the average consensus analyst price target of $60.12. The stock should hit resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $54.22, as well as support at its 50-day MA of $42.97.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Robert Half Intl have traded between a low of $32.38 and a high of $63.97 and are now at $46.44, which is 43% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.2%.

