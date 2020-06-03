Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Rexford Industri (NYSE:REXR)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Rexford Industri (NYSE:REXR) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $48.76 and $49.83 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Rexford Industri may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Rexford Industri have traded between a low of $33.72 and a high of $53.48 and closed yesterday at $49.17, which is 46% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning, and operating industrial properties in Southern California markets.

Rexford Industri (NYSE:REXR) defies analysts with a current price ($49.17) 30.8% above its average consensus price target of $34.00. Rexford Industri shares have support at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $48.26 and additional support at the 200-day MA of $44.55.

