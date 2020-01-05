MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Retail Propertie (NYSE:RPAI)

Written on Fri, 05/01/2020 - 3:46am
By David Diaz

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Retail Propertie (NYSE:RPAI) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $5.92 and $6.30 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Retail Propertie may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, Retail Propertie share prices have been bracketed by a low of $2.87 and a high of $14.30 and closed yesterday at $6.20, 116% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.1% while the 50-day MA has declined 7.1%.

Retail Properties of America, Inc. provides real estate investment services. The Company manages, develops, and acquires real estate properties including multi-tenant shopping complexes, lifestyle, power, community centers, and single-tenant net lease properties across the United States.

Retail Propertie has overhead space with shares priced $6.20, or 58.9% below the average consensus analyst price target of $15.07. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $6.81 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $11.19.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Retail Propertie and will alert subscribers who have RPAI in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: bearish am inside day candle retail propertie

Ticker(s): RPAI

Contact David Diaz

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.