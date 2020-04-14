Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $156.72 and $159.00 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Resmed Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

ResMed Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets medical equipment for the treatment of sleep disordered breathing. The Company sells diagnostic and treatment devices in various countries through its subsidiaries and independent distributors.

Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD) is currently priced 37.4% above its average consensus analyst price target of $98.35. The stock should find resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $158.03, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $144.76.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Resmed Inc have traded between a low of $96.81 and a high of $177.99 and closed yesterday at $157.19, which is 62% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

