Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Realty Income (NYSE:O)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Realty Income (NYSE:O) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $76.45 and $78.00 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Realty Income may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Based on a current price of $77.46, Realty Income is currently 27.8% above its average consensus analyst price target of $55.96. Realty Income shares have support at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $76.75 and additional support at the 200-day MA of $74.73.

Realty Income share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $84.92 and a 52-week low of $66.21 and closed yesterday at 17% above that low price at $77.46 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.

Realty Income Corporation owns and manages a portfolio of commercial properties located across the United States. The Company focuses on acquiring single-tenant retail locations, leased to regional and national chains, and under long-term net lease agreements.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Realty Income. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Realty Income in search of a potential trend change.