Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Realty Income (NYSE:O)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Realty Income (NYSE:O) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $74.44 and $74.79 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Realty Income may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Over the past year, Realty Income has traded in a range of $63.43 to $82.17 and closed yesterday at $74.96, 18% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.6% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Realty Income Corporation owns and manages a portfolio of commercial properties located across the United States. The Company focuses on acquiring single-tenant retail locations, leased to regional and national chains, and under long-term net lease agreements.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) is currently priced 25.3% above its average consensus analyst price target of $55.96. Realty Income shares should encounter resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $75.29 and support at its 200-day MA of $73.28.

