Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $43.18 and $45.51 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Rapid7 Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) is currently priced 21.1% above its average consensus analyst price target of $34.93. Rapid7 Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $51.07 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $53.82.

Rapid7, Inc. provides security data and analytic software solutions. The Company offers services to collect, contextualize, and analyze security data to reduce threat exposure and detect compromise in real-time.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Rapid7 Inc have traded between a low of $27.79 and a high of $66.01 and closed yesterday at $44.29, which is 59% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.39% lower and 3.77% lower over the past week, respectively.

