Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Quest Diagnostic (NYSE:DGX)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Quest Diagnostic (NYSE:DGX) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $82.37 and $87.46 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Quest Diagnostic may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Quest Diagnostic share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $118.58 and a 52-week low of $73.21 and closed yesterday at 13% above that low price at $83.08 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

Quest Diagnostic has overhead space with shares priced $83.08, or 24.8% below the average consensus analyst price target of $110.53. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $103.54 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $103.82.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services. The Company operates a national network of full-service laboratories, rapid response laboratories, and patient service centers. Quest Diagnostics offers esoteric, routine medical, drugs of abuse, and non-hospital-based anatomic pathology testing services.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Quest Diagnostic. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Quest Diagnostic in search of a potential trend change.