Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Quest Diagnostic (NYSE:DGX)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Quest Diagnostic (NYSE:DGX) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $107.88 and $108.41 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Quest Diagnostic may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services. The Company operates a national network of full-service laboratories, rapid response laboratories, and patient service centers. Quest Diagnostics offers esoteric, routine medical, drugs of abuse, and non-hospital-based anatomic pathology testing services.

Quest Diagnostic has overhead space with shares priced $107.99, or 2.3% below the average consensus analyst price target of $110.53. The stock should discover initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $105.87 and subsequent support at its 200-day MA of $101.77.

In the past 52 weeks, Quest Diagnostic share prices have been bracketed by a low of $82.59 and a high of $108.95 and closed yesterday at $107.99, 31% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.25% higher and 0.37% higher over the past week, respectively.

