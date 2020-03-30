Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Quanex Building (NYSE:NX)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Quanex Building (NYSE:NX) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $10.00 and $10.86 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Quanex Building may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

There is potential upside of 111.3% for shares of Quanex Building based on a current price of $10.65 and an average consensus analyst price target of $22.50. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $15.92 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $17.66.

Quanex Building Products Corporation is an industry-leading manufacturer of components sold to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in the building products industry. Quanex designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Quanex Building have traded between a low of $7.90 and a high of $20.42 and closed yesterday at $10.65, which is 35% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.5%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Quanex Building.