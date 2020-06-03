Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $161.24 and $165.44 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Quaker Chemical may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Based on a current price of $162.41, Quaker Chemical is currently 2.2% above its average consensus analyst price target of $158.80. Quaker Chemical shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $169.95 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $170.51.

In the past 52 weeks, Quaker Chemical share prices have been bracketed by a low of $141.79 and a high of $224.30 and closed yesterday at $162.41, 15% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Quaker Chemical Corporation produces, develops, and markets custom-formulated chemical specialty products. The Company also provides fluid management services for manufacturers around the world, primarily in the steel, automotive, and can industries.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Quaker Chemical and will alert subscribers who have KWR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.