Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Quad Graphics In (NYSE:QUAD)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Quad Graphics In (NYSE:QUAD) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $3.50 and $3.86 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Quad Graphics In may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, Quad Graphics In share prices have been bracketed by a low of $2.00 and a high of $12.33 and closed yesterday at $3.72, 86% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.4%.

Quad Graphics, Inc. operates as a commercial printing company with image centers and photography studios nationwide and plants across the country. The Company offers data and strategy services, graphic design, imaging solutions, print production, mailing and distribution, and workflow solutions. Quad Graphics operates worldwide.

There is potential upside of 867.7% for shares of Quad Graphics In based on a current price of $3.72 and an average consensus analyst price target of $36.00. The stock should find resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $6.18, as well as support at its 50-day MA of $3.43.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Quad Graphics In and will alert subscribers who have QUAD in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.