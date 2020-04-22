Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Qiagen Nv (NYSE:QGEN)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Qiagen Nv (NYSE:QGEN) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $41.20 and $41.32 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Qiagen Nv may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, Qiagen Nv share prices have been bracketed by a low of $24.86 and a high of $43.16 and are now at $41.24, 66% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.9%.

Based on a current price of $41.24, Qiagen Nv is currently 13.0% above its average consensus analyst price target of $35.87. The stock should find initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $39.00 and further support at its 200-day MA of $36.43.

QIAGEN N.V. is a global provider of Sample to Insight solutions to transform biological materials into valuable molecular insights. The Company provides its workflows to customers in Molecular Diagnostics (human healthcare), Applied Testing (forensics, veterinary testing and food safety), Pharma (pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies) and Academia (life sciences research).

