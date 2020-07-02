Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Puma Biotechnolo (NASDAQ:PBYI)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Puma Biotechnolo (NASDAQ:PBYI) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $12.75 and $14.30 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Puma Biotechnolo may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Puma Biotechnolo has overhead space with shares priced $12.93, or 86.2% below the average consensus analyst price target of $93.50. The stock should find resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $13.02, as well as support at its 50-day MA of $8.91.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Puma Biotechnolo have traded between a low of $6.26 and a high of $43.90 and closed yesterday at $12.93, which is 107% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 2.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 3.5%.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of various forms of cancer. Puma focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seeks to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

