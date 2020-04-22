Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Puma Biotechnolo (NASDAQ:PBYI)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Puma Biotechnolo (NASDAQ:PBYI) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $10.04 and $10.99 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Puma Biotechnolo may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

There is potential upside of 793.0% for shares of Puma Biotechnolo based on a current price of $10.47 and an average consensus analyst price target of $93.50. Puma Biotechnolo shares have support at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $9.90 and additional support at the 200-day MA of $9.77.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of various forms of cancer. Puma focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seeks to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

In the past 52 weeks, Puma Biotechnolo share prices have been bracketed by a low of $5.50 and a high of $35.16 and closed yesterday at $10.47, 90% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.5%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Puma Biotechnolo and will alert subscribers who have PBYI in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.