Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $186.31 and $189.70 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Public Storage may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Potential upside of 9.5% exists for Public Storage, based on a current level of $186.93 and analysts' average consensus price target of $204.77. Public Storage shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $195.71 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $222.43.

Public Storage is a real estate investment trust. The Trust's principal business activities include the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of self-storage facilities in the United States. Public Storage also own an equity interest in an owner and operator of self-storage facilities in Europe.

Public Storage share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $266.76 and a 52-week low of $155.37 and closed yesterday at 20% above that low price at $186.93 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.38% lower and 0.82% lower over the past week, respectively.

