Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $205.01 and $207.87 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Public Storage may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Public Storage is a real estate investment trust. The Trust's principal business activities include the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of self-storage facilities in the United States. Public Storage also own an equity interest in an owner and operator of self-storage facilities in Europe.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has potential upside of 1.7% based on a current price of $201.43 and analysts' consensus price target of $204.77. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $209.55 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $228.02.

Public Storage share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $266.76 and a 52-week low of $155.37 and closed yesterday at 30% above that low price at $201.43 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.14% lower and 0.34% lower over the past week, respectively.

