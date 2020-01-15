Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $216.36 and $216.37 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Public Storage may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Public Storage have traded between a low of $198.42 and a high of $266.76 and closed yesterday at $216.31, which is 9% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.

Based on a current price of $216.31, Public Storage is currently 5.3% above its average consensus analyst price target of $204.77. The stock should hit resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $233.28, as well as support at its 50-day MA of $211.97.

Public Storage is a real estate investment trust. The Trust's principal business activities include the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of self-storage facilities in the United States. Public Storage also own an equity interest in an owner and operator of self-storage facilities in Europe.

