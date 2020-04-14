Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Pub Serv Enterp (NYSE:PEG)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Pub Serv Enterp (NYSE:PEG) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $51.90 and $52.65 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Pub Serv Enterp may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Pub Serv Enterp have traded between a low of $34.75 and a high of $63.88 and closed yesterday at $51.66, which is 49% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.6%.

Pub Serv Enterp (NYSE:PEG) has potential upside of 4.8% based on a current price of $51.66 and analysts' consensus price target of $54.14. The stock should hit resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $57.74, as well as support at its 50-day MA of $50.89.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated is a public utility holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity and produces natural gas in the Northeastern and Mid Atlantic United States.

