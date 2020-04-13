Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Pub Serv Enterp (NYSE:PEG)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Pub Serv Enterp (NYSE:PEG) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $51.90 and $52.65 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Pub Serv Enterp may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated is a public utility holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity and produces natural gas in the Northeastern and Mid Atlantic United States.

Pub Serv Enterp has overhead space with shares priced $52.48, or 3.1% below the average consensus analyst price target of $54.14. The stock should hit resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $57.78, as well as support at its 50-day MA of $51.06.

Pub Serv Enterp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $63.88 and a 52-week low of $34.75 and are now trading 51% above that low price at $52.48 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Pub Serv Enterp and will alert subscribers who have PEG in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.