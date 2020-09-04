Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Prudentl Finl (NYSE:PRU)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Prudentl Finl (NYSE:PRU) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $52.58 and $53.88 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Prudentl Finl may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Prudentl Finl have traded between a low of $38.62 and a high of $106.40 and closed yesterday at $55.02, which is 42% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.

Prudential Financial, Inc. provides financial services throughout the United States and several locations worldwide. The Company offers a variety of products and services, including life insurance, mutual funds, annuities, pension, and retirement related services, as well as administration and asset management.

There is potential upside of 121.0% for shares of Prudentl Finl based on a current price of $55.02 and an average consensus analyst price target of $121.59. Prudentl Finl shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $70.48 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $86.49.

