Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Prosperity Bncsh (NYSE:PB)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Prosperity Bncsh (NYSE:PB) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $69.69 and $70.89 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Prosperity Bncsh may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

There is potential upside of 9.2% for shares of Prosperity Bncsh based on a current price of $70.20 and an average consensus analyst price target of $76.65. Prosperity Bncsh shares should encounter resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $70.44 and support at its 200-day MA of $69.04.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Prosperity Bank. The Bank attracts deposits from the general public and uses those funds to originate a variety of commercial and consumer loans. Prosperity Bank operates in the greater Houston metropolitan area and neighboring counties in Texas.

In the past 52 weeks, Prosperity Bncsh share prices have been bracketed by a low of $61.85 and a high of $75.36 and closed yesterday at $70.20, 14% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

