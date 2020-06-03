Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $78.52 and $80.97 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Progressive Corp may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Based on a current price of $80.54, Progressive Corp is currently 22.4% above its average consensus analyst price target of $62.50. The stock should discover initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $77.78 and subsequent support at its 200-day MA of $76.87.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Progressive Corp have traded between a low of $67.94 and a high of $84.96 and closed yesterday at $80.54, which is 19% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.7% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

The Progressive Corporation is an insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provide personal and commercial automobile insurance and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services throughout the United States.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Progressive Corp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Progressive Corp in search of a potential trend change.