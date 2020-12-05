Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $32.16 and $33.86 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Pra Group Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Pra Group Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $39.58 and a 52-week low of $19.40 and closed yesterday at 63% above that low price at $31.70 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.1% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Pra Group Inc has overhead space with shares priced $31.70, or 27.4% below the average consensus analyst price target of $43.67. The stock should hit resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $33.35, as well as support at its 50-day MA of $28.50.

PRA Group, Inc. provides outsourced receivables management. The Company purchases, collects, and manages portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables.

