Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $35.84 and $36.09 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Ppl Corp may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

PPL Corporation is an energy and utility holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, generates electricity from power plants in the northeastern and western United States, and markets wholesale and retail energy primarily in the northeastern and western portions of the United States, and delivers electricity in Pennsylvania and the United Kingdom.

In the past 52 weeks, Ppl Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $27.31 and a high of $36.09 and are now at $36.06, 32% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.

Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) is currently priced 12.5% above its average consensus analyst price target of $31.55. The stock should find initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $33.25 and further support at its 200-day MA of $31.43.

