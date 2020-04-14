Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $95.64 and $96.99 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Ppg Inds Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

PPG Industries, Inc. supplies products for the manufacturing, construction, automotive, chemical processing, and other industries worldwide. The Company makes protective and decorative coatings, flat glass, fabricated glass products, continuous-strand fiber glass products, and industrial and specialty chemicals.

Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG) has potential upside of 29.5% based on a current price of $93.68 and analysts' consensus price target of $121.35. Ppg Inds Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $100.65 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $116.44.

Ppg Inds Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $134.36 and a 52-week low of $69.77 and closed yesterday at 34% above that low price at $93.68 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.1%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Ppg Inds Inc and will alert subscribers who have PPG in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.