Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $95.64 and $96.99 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Ppg Inds Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

PPG Industries, Inc. supplies products for the manufacturing, construction, automotive, chemical processing, and other industries worldwide. The Company makes protective and decorative coatings, flat glass, fabricated glass products, continuous-strand fiber glass products, and industrial and specialty chemicals.

Potential upside of 27.6% exists for Ppg Inds Inc, based on a current level of $95.11 and analysts' average consensus price target of $121.35. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $101.24 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $116.55.

Over the past year, Ppg Inds Inc has traded in a range of $69.77 to $134.36 and is now at $95.11, 36% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

