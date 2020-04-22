Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Portola Pharmace (NASDAQ:PTLA)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Portola Pharmace (NASDAQ:PTLA) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $6.49 and $6.87 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Portola Pharmace may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. provides specialty pharmaceutical products. The Company offers novel therapeutics for thrombosis, hematologic disorders, and inflammation. Portola Pharmaceuticals serves customers in the United States.

Over the past year, Portola Pharmace has traded in a range of $5.31 to $37.35 and closed yesterday at $6.60, 24% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.9%.

Portola Pharmace (NASDAQ:PTLA) has potential upside of 757.6% based on a current price of $6.60 and analysts' consensus price target of $56.60. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $9.36 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $22.08.

