Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Portland General (NYSE:POR)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Portland General (NYSE:POR) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $57.81 and $59.11 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Portland General may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Portland General (NYSE:POR) defies analysts with a current price ($57.89) 29.3% above its average consensus price target of $40.94. The stock should find resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $58.82, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $56.26.

Portland General Electric Company is an electric utility involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Oregon. The Company also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers.

Over the past year, Portland General has traded in a range of $49.79 to $63.08 and closed yesterday at $57.89, 16% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.15% higher and 0.17% higher over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Portland General and will alert subscribers who have POR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.