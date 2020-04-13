Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Pnc Financial Se (NYSE:PNC)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Pnc Financial Se (NYSE:PNC) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $102.39 and $105.26 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Pnc Financial Se may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Pnc Financial Se have traded between a low of $79.41 and a high of $161.79 and are now at $103.23, which is 30% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.2%.

Pnc Financial Se (NYSE:PNC) has potential upside of 56.2% based on a current price of $103.23 and analysts' consensus price target of $161.26. Pnc Financial Se shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $120.75 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $138.39.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is a diversified financial services organization. The Company provides regional banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services nationally and in the Company's primary regional markets.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Pnc Financial Se. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Pnc Financial Se in search of a potential trend change.