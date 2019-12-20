Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Pioneer Natural (NYSE:PXD)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Pioneer Natural (NYSE:PXD) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $144.86 and $145.84 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Pioneer Natural may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

There is potential upside of 60.3% for shares of Pioneer Natural based on a current price of $145.92 and an average consensus analyst price target of $233.88. The stock should discover initial support at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $139.22 and subsequent support at its 50-day MA of $131.98.

In the past 52 weeks, Pioneer Natural share prices have been bracketed by a low of $114.79 and a high of $178.22 and closed yesterday at $145.92, 27% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.2%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company engages in onshore oil and gas drilling, exploration, and production in the United States.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Pioneer Natural. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Pioneer Natural in search of a potential trend change.