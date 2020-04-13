Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Physicians Realt (NYSE:DOC)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Physicians Realt (NYSE:DOC) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $16.16 and $16.55 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Physicians Realt may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, Physicians Realt share prices have been bracketed by a low of $11.01 and a high of $20.78 and are now at $16.38, 49% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.37% lower and 2.06% lower over the past week, respectively.

Potential upside of 5.8% exists for Physicians Realt, based on a current level of $16.38 and analysts' average consensus price target of $17.33. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $17.49 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $17.87.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company recently organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and healthcare delivery systems.

