Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Physicians Realt (NYSE:DOC)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Physicians Realt (NYSE:DOC) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $15.87 and $16.55 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Physicians Realt may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Over the past year, Physicians Realt has traded in a range of $11.01 to $20.78 and closed yesterday at $16.23, 47% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company recently organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and healthcare delivery systems.

Physicians Realt (NYSE:DOC) has potential upside of 6.8% based on a current price of $16.23 and analysts' consensus price target of $17.33. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $17.43 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $17.86.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Physicians Realt and will alert subscribers who have DOC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.