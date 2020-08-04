Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $59.39 and $61.09 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Phillips 66 may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Phillips 66 is a downstream energy company. The Company's operations include oil refining, marketing, and transportation. Phillips 66's operations also include chemical manufacturing and power generation.

Potential upside of 87.6% exists for Phillips 66, based on a current level of $61.09 and analysts' average consensus price target of $114.59. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $70.62 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $96.85.

In the past 52 weeks, Phillips 66 share prices have been bracketed by a low of $40.04 and a high of $119.92 and are now at $61.09, 53% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.52% lower and 3.59% lower over the past week, respectively.

