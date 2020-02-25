Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Philip Morris In (NYSE:PM)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Philip Morris In (NYSE:PM) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $87.63 and $88.55 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Philip Morris In may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Philip Morris International Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, licensees, produces, sells, distributes, and markets a wide range of branded cigarettes and tobacco products. Philip Morris International serves customers worldwide.

There is potential upside of 21.2% for shares of Philip Morris In based on a current price of $85.57 and an average consensus analyst price target of $103.75. Philip Morris In shares should encounter resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $86.42 and support at its 200-day MA of $81.83.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Philip Morris In have traded between a low of $69.27 and a high of $92.74 and closed yesterday at $85.57, which is 24% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.07% higher and 0.33% higher over the past week, respectively.

