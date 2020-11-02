Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Philip Morris In (NYSE:PM)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Philip Morris In (NYSE:PM) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $86.90 and $87.39 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Philip Morris In may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Philip Morris In have traded between a low of $69.27 and a high of $92.74 and closed yesterday at $88.32, which is 28% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

Potential upside of 17.5% exists for Philip Morris In, based on a current level of $88.32 and analysts' average consensus price target of $103.75. The stock should discover initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $85.44 and subsequent support at its 200-day MA of $81.69.

Philip Morris International Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, licensees, produces, sells, distributes, and markets a wide range of branded cigarettes and tobacco products. Philip Morris International serves customers worldwide.

