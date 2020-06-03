Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $35.15 and $36.18 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Pfizer Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

There is potential upside of 12.0% for shares of Pfizer Inc based on a current price of $35.46 and an average consensus analyst price target of $39.71. Pfizer Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $37.87 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $38.55.

Pfizer Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company. The Company offers medicines, vaccines, medical devices, and consumer healthcare products for oncology, inflammation, cardiovascular, and other therapeutic areas. Pfizer serves customers worldwide.

Pfizer Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $44.56 and a 52-week low of $32.53 and closed yesterday at 9% above that low price at $35.46 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.8%.

