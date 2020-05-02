Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $37.82 and $38.04 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Pfizer Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Pfizer Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company. The Company offers medicines, vaccines, medical devices, and consumer healthcare products for oncology, inflammation, cardiovascular, and other therapeutic areas. Pfizer serves customers worldwide.

Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) has potential upside of 4.4% based on a current price of $38.03 and analysts' consensus price target of $39.71. Pfizer Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $38.90 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $39.03.

Over the past year, Pfizer Inc has traded in a range of $33.97 to $44.56 and is now at $38.03, 12% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.09% lower and 0.05% higher over the past week, respectively.

