Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Pacwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Pacwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $18.14 and $19.51 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Pacwest Bancorp may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Pacwest Bancorp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $40.60 and a 52-week low of $13.84 and closed yesterday at 37% above that low price at $18.97 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.9%.

Potential upside of 206.4% exists for Pacwest Bancorp, based on a current level of $18.97 and analysts' average consensus price target of $58.12. Pacwest Bancorp shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $30.67 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $35.45.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Company, through its banking subsidiary, offers a wide range of commercial banking services.

