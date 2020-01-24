Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $66.73 and $67.86 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Owens Corning may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Owens Corning produces residential and commercial building materials, glass-fiber reinforcements, and engineered materials for composite systems. The Company offers its products globally to various industries.

Potential upside of 32.3% exists for Owens Corning, based on a current level of $67.27 and analysts' average consensus price target of $89.00. The stock should discover initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $65.62 and subsequent support at its 200-day MA of $58.10.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Owens Corning have traded between a low of $44.46 and a high of $68.72 and closed yesterday at $67.27, which is 51% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.

