Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Outfront Media I (NYSE:OUT)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Outfront Media I (NYSE:OUT) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $12.52 and $13.99 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Outfront Media I may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Outfront Media I have traded between a low of $7.07 and a high of $31.20 and are now at $13.23, which is 87% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 5.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.9%.

Outfront Media I (NYSE:OUT) has potential upside of 90.2% based on a current price of $13.23 and analysts' consensus price target of $25.17. Outfront Media I shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $22.34 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $25.58.

OUTFRONT Media Inc. leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. The Company maintains a portfolio consisting of billboard displays and municipal transit systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America.

