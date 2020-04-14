Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $52.60 and $52.92 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Oracle Corp may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Oracle Corp have traded between a low of $37.62 and a high of $57.06 and closed yesterday at $52.97, which is 41% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.06% lower and 0.01% lower over the past week, respectively.

There is potential upside of 7.4% for shares of Oracle Corp based on a current price of $52.97 and an average consensus analyst price target of $56.87. The stock should hit resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $53.92, as well as support at its 50-day MA of $50.48.

Oracle Corporation supplies software for enterprise information management. The Company offers databases and relational servers, application development and decision support tools, and enterprise business applications. Oracle's software runs on network computers, personal digital assistants, set-top devices, PCs, workstations, minicomputers, mainframes, and massively parallel computers.

