Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $52.60 and $52.92 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Oracle Corp may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Oracle Corporation supplies software for enterprise information management. The Company offers databases and relational servers, application development and decision support tools, and enterprise business applications. Oracle's software runs on network computers, personal digital assistants, set-top devices, PCs, workstations, minicomputers, mainframes, and massively parallel computers.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Oracle Corp have traded between a low of $37.62 and a high of $57.06 and are now at $52.99, which is 41% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

Oracle Corp has overhead space with shares priced $52.99, or 6.8% below the average consensus analyst price target of $56.87. Oracle Corp shares should encounter resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $53.94 and support at the 50-day MA of $50.49.

